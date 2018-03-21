Rain ends Scotland's 2019 Cricket World Cup hopes

Scotland have failed to qualify for the World Cup after losing by five runs.

Rain stopped play in Harare. Cricket Scotland

Scotland have failed to qualify for the Cricket World Cup in the cruellest of circumstances.

Set a target of 199 in their winner-takes-all clash against West Indies, the Scots were on 125 for 5 when rain stopped play in Harare.

For the Scots to be ahead on run rate, they needed to be on the DLS par score of 130. The early stoppage saw them lose by five runs and West Indies take the place at next year's tournament.

After winning the toss, Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer elected to field on a wicket that was likely to get better throughout the day.

The Scots made immediate inroads. Safyaan Sharif struck with a corker of a first delivery to have Chris Gayle caught behind for a golden duck. Shariff then dismissed Shai Hope in his next over to leave the West Indies reeling at 2 for 2.

Evin Lewis and Marlon Samuels put on a century partnership before both were dismissed in quick succession. The two-time World Cup winners continued to lose wickets are regular intervals and were eventually bowled out for 198 in the 49th over.

Sharif finished with figures of 3 for 27 to become the tournament's leading wicket taker.

Scotland's reply got off to a shaky start. Coetzer was caught at point for 2, before Mathew Cross was late on a Jason Holder delivery, chopping on for just 4. Scotland were 12 for 2.

The Scots needed a period of consolidation, instead Michael Jones top-edged a short ball from Kemar Roach straight down the throat of Lewis on the fine leg boundary.

Richie Berrington joined Calum MacLeod at the crease and the pair steadied the ship, picking off 1s and 2s. The latter fell for 21 hitting one straight back to Ashley Nurse to leave Scotland on 67 for 4.

After being dropped on 5, George Munsey stepped up the run rate by taking the attack to the opposition, deploying the reverse sweep to great effect. The Scots had reached 100 in the 30th over.

Huge responsibility was placed on the shoulders of Scotland's most capped player, Berrington, but on 33 he was harshly given out leg before by umpire Paul Wilson, when Nurse's delivery appeared to be sliding down.

Then in the 36th over, the heavens opened and play was stopped due to heavy rain. At the time, Scotland pair Munsey and Michael Leask looked well set after forming a 20-run partnership.

But with the rain getting heavier, the umpires abandoned the match with Scotland five runs short of their required target on run rate. So heartache for Scotland, but joy for West Indies who sneak through to next year's World Cup in England and Wales.