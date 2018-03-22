Anderson expects nerves as darts returns to Glasgow

The Scot is out to end a run of draws when he takes on Simon Whitlock at the Hydro.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5756227637001-anderson-aims-to-get-premier-league-campaign-back-on-track.jpg" />

Two-time darts world champion Gary Anderson is hoping a return to Scotland can get his Premier League campaign back on track.

"The Flying Scotsman" is without a win in the tournament since the second round of action in Cardiff, drawing matches with Peter Wright, Daryl Gurney and Raymond van Barneveld and losing to Michael Van Gerwen.

Anderson takes on fourth-placed Simon Whitlock at the Hydro in Glasgow on Thursday in round seven knowing victory is required to ensure he steers clear of an elimination scrap on Judgement Night.

The former world number one from Musselburgh says he relishes competing on home soil, but only once he gets over the nerves that accompany his return.

Anderson told STV Sport: "It's always good coming back, we get three tournaments a year in Scotland.

"The nerves are worse when you come home because you want to play well, you want to win.

"It's that wee bit of added pressure on your shoulders."

Phil Taylor's retirement has ushered in a new era at the top of darts, with Van Gerwen currently the man to beat.

Anderson believes the tournament is wide open but admits the "phenomenal" Dutch star is favourite to lift the title.

He added: "You've got players like Michael Van Gerwen, he's number one for a reason.

"The boy is phenomenal but he is beatable.

"Phil has retired but it's still hard, the standard of player keeps going up.

"Anyone could lift the Premier League but Michael is the favourite."