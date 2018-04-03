  • STV
  • MySTV

Commonwealth Games: Scotland's Gold Coast medal hopes

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae Euan Strathearn

STV previews the Commonwealth Games - can Scots achieve podium success Down Under?

Katie Archibald (left) and Hannah Miley (right) are amongst Scotland's top medal hopes.
Katie Archibald (left) and Hannah Miley (right) are amongst Scotland's top medal hopes. SNS

Team Scotland's largest ever overseas squad are preparing for the start of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

A total of 224 Scottish athletes will represent their country across the month as the Scots aim to eclipse their greatest-ever medal haul on foreign shores - 29 in Melbourne 12 years ago.

Competition will be fierce, with world-class competitors scattered throughout the 71 nations and territories in attendance.

Scotland have high-calibre talent of their own, however, with a number of Olympic medallists amidst the travelling party.

Can Scotland top Melbourne 2006 as they return Down Under? We run the rule over the top Scottish medal contenders in the pool, on the track, in the velodrome and elsewhere as the Gold Coast Games prepare to get under way.

In the pool

Hannah Miley is chasing a hat-trick of Commonwealth titles in the 400m individual medley.
Hannah Miley is chasing a hat-trick of Commonwealth titles in the 400m individual medley. SNS

With a number of world-class swimmers amongst the 25-strong swimming contingent, Scotland have medal hopes pinned on success in the water.

Hannah Miley is the first swimmer to have the opportunity to get Scotland on the medal board when she hunts down a hat-trick of Commonwealth titles in the 400m individual medley on day one.

The 28-year-old will become the first Scottish woman to win gold at three consecutive Commonwealth Games should she be first to touch the wall on Thursday.

Miley, from Inverurie, suffered agony in Rio when she finished fourth by 15-hundredths of a second, becoming disillusioned in the aftermath. But she has since rediscovered her love for swimming and arrives in Australia on the brink of history.

Ross Murdoch enters the water shortly after Miley on the opening day of action as he aims to defend his 200m breaststroke title from Glasgow four years ago.

The 24-year-old took a break from the pool and considered retirement from the the sport after failing to qualify for the 100m breaststroke final in Rio.

But he eventually returned to the water and has edged back towards top form ahead of title defence in Australia, finishing fourth in the 200m breaststroke at the World Championships and taking silver in the 4x100m medley relay.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bg3UoBkjb7v/?hl=en&taken-by=dunks_scott | instagram

Duncan Scott will make his Commonwealth Games bow as an individual competitor four years after taking silver as part of the Scots' 4x200m freestyle relay quartet.

The 20-year-old has six opportunities to claim a medal on the Gold Coast as he competes in the men's 100m and 200m freestyle, the 100m and 200m individual medley, and the 4x100m and 200m medley relays.

Scott has displayed world-class talent in the pool since bursting onto the scene in Glasgow, returning from his first Olympic Games in Rio as a double silver medallist and achieving back-to-back medal hauls at World Championship level.

In the velodrome

Callum Skinner and Katie Archibald are expected to lead a Scottish velodrome podium charge on the Gold Coast.

Skinner, 25, won gold as part of GB's record-breaking sprint team and silver in the men's individual sprint at the Rio Olympics two years ago.

The Edinburgh-born athlete will compete at his third Commonwealth Games when he takes to the track for the men's sprint, 1000m time trial and keirin events.

Skinner faces tough competition from the home nation riders, led by sprint king Matthew Glaetzer, but insists he is relishing his new-found role as Scottish cycling's main man.

World silver medallist Jack Carlin will have other ideas though as he looks to outlast his compatriot once more and gain revenge on Glaetzer after the Aussie beat the Paisley rider in the Apeldoorn final last year.

Reigning European champion Archibald takes to the track on day two as she goes for gold in the women's individual pursuit.

The 24-year-old won gold alongside British teammate Elinor Barker in the team pursuit in Rio. The teammates turn rivals, however, this time around as they battle for individual gold in Australia.

The pair return to the track the following day when they do battle in the women's points race, before they enjoy a final showdown in Sunday's women's scratch race.

On the track

Eilidh Doyle (right) finished second in the women's 400m at February's Indoor Grand Prix.
Eilidh Doyle (right) finished second in the women's 400m at February's Indoor Grand Prix. SNS

Eilidh Doyle will make history as the first female to fly the flag for Scotland at a Games' opening ceremony before she looks fly the flag by achieving success on the track.

The nation's most decorated track and field athlete has twice won silver in the 400m hurdles and will be looking to go one better this time around having picked up a surprise bronze a the World Indoor Championships.

Para-sprinter Maria Lyle has already earned three Paralympic and five World Championship medals, alongside triple gold at the European Championships, and she's just 18-years-old.

The Dunbar teenager, who has cerebral palsy, will take on home nation medal hope Isis Holt for gold in the Women's T35 100m race.

https://stv.tv/sport/more/1411570-eilidh-doyle-made-scotland-s-first-female-flag-bearer/ | default

Elsewhere

Micky Yule won powerlifting gold at the 2016 Invictus Games.
Micky Yule won powerlifting gold at the 2016 Invictus Games. SNS

Police officer Darren Burnett is taking time off from the beat to defend his bowls title in Australia, while Alex Marshall would match a Scottish record of five Commonwealth Games titles should he and partner take gold in the lawn bowls men's pairs medal matches.

Lanarkshire badminton star Kirsty Gilmour is seeded fourth for the women's singles as she looks to improve upon her silver medal from Glasgow.

Paralympic powerlifter Micky Yule finished just outside the medals in 2014 but has since tasted success at European and world level, claiming gold at the 2016 Invictus Games.

Sisters Jen and Seonaid McIntosh hail from one of Britian's best-known shooting families and will look to carry on the McIntosh tradition of medal success when they take to the ranges in Queensland.

https://stv.tv/sport/more/1406021-bowling-bobby-hoping-to-beat-the-commonwealth-competition/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.