Eilidh Doyle made Team Scotland's first female flag bearer

Eilidh Doyle will be the first female athlete to lead out Team Scotland at a Commonwealth Games opening ceremony. SNS

Eilidh Doyle has been chosen to carry Scotland's flag into Wednesday's 2018 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony on Australia's Gold Coast.

The 31-year-old Olympian will become the first female athlete to fulfil the honour for Scotland at a Commonwealth Games.

Doyle captained the Great Britain athletics team at last year's World Championships in London, winning silver in the 4x400 metres relay to become Scotland's most decorated track and field athlete.

The Perth-born athlete claimed Olympic bronze in the women's 4x400 metres relay in Rio 2016, while she is also a three-time World Championships medallist in the same event.

Ahead of the Gold Coast Games, Doyle said: "This is just such a huge honour. I was really chuffed to have been nominated but to actually be voted to carry the flag is something else.

"It is also very special that I will be the first female to carry the flag.

"I am very proud to represent women in sport and I am a very patriotic Scot; so to step out and wave the Saltire will be an amazing feeling!"

Doyle waved the Saltire from a dingy as she was escorted by Australian lifeguards at Surfers Paradise upon her unveiling as flag bearer.

She added: "It was a bit surreal. I was more worried about staying in the boat and not falling in the water, because there were lots of phones out and a lot of cameras.

"I used to swim before I did athletics. If I'd have fallen in I would've been OK, but I don't think my pride would've been.

"It was really cool to get that entrance into it and a lovely welcome."