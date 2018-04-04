Commonwealth Games: Keep track of Scots as they go for gold

Key dates and times when Scotland's medal hopes compete on the Gold Coast.

Hannah Miley is chasing a hat-trick of Commonwealth titles for Scotland. SNS

Twelve days of Commonwealth Games action gets underway on Thursday as Scotland look to better their record medal haul from four years ago.

The Scots claimed 54 medals on home turf in 2014 and have brought a bumper 224-strong contingent of athletes to the Gold Coast Games in a bid to better that total.

We've earmarked the key dates and times when Scotland's main medal hopes go for gold.

Scheduled start times are in BST and are subject to change.

Day One - Thursday, April 5

Hannah Miley chases a hat-trick of Commonwealth Games golds in the 400m individual medley on day one. SNS

10.06 - Track cycling (men's blind/visually impaired time trial): Neil Fachie and Matt Rotherham

Track cycling (men's blind/visually impaired time trial): Neil Fachie and Matt Rotherham 10.37 - Swimming (women's 400m individual medley): Hannah Miley

- Swimming (women's 400m individual medley): Hannah Miley 12.44 - Swimming (men's 200m breastroke): Ross Murdoch

Day Two - Friday, April 6

Katie Archibald competes in the women's individual pursuit on day two. SNS

10.38 - Track cycling (women's individual pursuit): Katie Archibald

- Track cycling (women's individual pursuit): Katie Archibald 10.41 - Swimming (women's 50m breastroke): Corrie Scott

- Swimming (women's 50m breastroke): Corrie Scott 12.16 - Track cycling (men's keirin): Jack Carlin

- Track cycling (men's keirin): Jack Carlin 12.17 - Swimming (men's 400m individual medley): Dan Wallace

- Swimming (men's 400m individual medley): Dan Wallace 13.07 - Swimming (men's 4x100m freestyle relay: Scotland

Day Three - Saturday, April 7

09.35 - Track cycling (men's blind/visually impaired sprint): Neil Fachie & Matt Rotherham

- Track cycling (men's blind/visually impaired sprint): Neil Fachie & Matt Rotherham 10.48 - Swimming (men's 100m breaststroke): Ross Murdoch

- Swimming (men's 100m breaststroke): Ross Murdoch 11.03 - Swimming (women's 100m breastroke): Kathleen Dawson

- Swimming (women's 100m breastroke): Kathleen Dawson 11.46 - Track cycling (men's sprint): Jack Carlin & Callum Skinner

- Track cycling (men's sprint): Jack Carlin & Callum Skinner 12.50 - Swimming (women's 4x200m freestyle relay): Scotland

Day Four - Sunday, April 8

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5754883845001-skinner-relishing-the-pressure-of-filling-hoy-s-shoes.jpg" />

03.30 - Lawn bowls (men's triples): Scotland

- Lawn bowls (men's triples): Scotland 10.07 - Track cycling (men's time trial): Callum Skinner

- Track cycling (men's time trial): Callum Skinner 10.43 - Swimming (men's 100m freestyle): Duncan Scott

- Swimming (men's 100m freestyle): Duncan Scott 11.44 - Track cycling (women's scratch race): Katie Archibald

- Track cycling (women's scratch race): Katie Archibald 12.21 - Track cycling (men's scratch race): Mark Stewart

- Track cycling (men's scratch race): Mark Stewart 12.55 - Swimming (men's 4x200m freestyle relay): Scotland

Day Five - Monday, April 9

00.00 - Lawn bowls (men's pairs): Paul Foster & Alex Marshall

- Lawn bowls (men's pairs): Paul Foster & Alex Marshall 04.30 - Shooting (women's 10m air rifle): Jen & Seonaid McIntosh

- Shooting (women's 10m air rifle): Jen & Seonaid McIntosh 06.19 - Artistic gymnastics (men's parallel bars): Dan Purvis

Day Six - Tuesday, April 10

Powerlifter Micky Yule competes in the men's heavyweight event on day six. SNS

01.00 - Shooting (Queen's Prize pair): Scotland

- Shooting (Queen's Prize pair): Scotland 05.45 - Road cycling (women's time trial): Katie Archibald

- Road cycling (women's time trial): Katie Archibald 10.45 - Powerlifting (men's heavyweight): Micky Yule

- Powerlifting (men's heavyweight): Micky Yule 11.15 - Swimming (men's 200m individual medley): Duncan Scott, Dan Wallace

Day Seven - Wednesday, April 11

10.00 - Lawn bowls (mixed B2/B3 pairs): Robert Barr & Irene Edgar

- Lawn bowls (mixed B2/B3 pairs): Robert Barr & Irene Edgar 10.07 - Diving (men's 1m springboard): James Heatly

- Diving (men's 1m springboard): James Heatly 12.22 - Athletics (women's T35 100m): Maria Lyle

Day Eight - Thursday, April 12

Scotland flag bearer Eilidh Doyle is targeting a podium finish in the women's 400m hurdles. PA

03.30 - Lawn bowls (B6/B7/B8 open triples): Scotland

- Lawn bowls (B6/B7/B8 open triples): Scotland 04.31 - Mountain bike (men's cross country race): Grant Ferguson

- Mountain bike (men's cross country race): Grant Ferguson 05.00 - Shooting (women's 50m rifle prone): Jen & Seonaid McIntosh

- Shooting (women's 50m rifle prone): Jen & Seonaid McIntosh 08.00 - Wrestling (men's 57kg): Ross Connelly

- Wrestling (men's 57kg): Ross Connelly 08.00 - Wrestling (men's 74kg): Alex Gladkov

- Wrestling (men's 74kg): Alex Gladkov 08.31 - Lawn bowls (women's triples): Scotland

- Lawn bowls (women's triples): Scotland 10.30 - Athletics (women's 400m hurdles): Eilidh Doyle

Day Nine - Friday, April 13

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5707672596001-bowling-bobby-hoping-to-beat-the-commonwealth-competition.jpg" />

02.30 - Shooting (women's 50m rifle 3 positions): Jen & Seonaid McIntosh

- Shooting (women's 50m rifle 3 positions): Jen & Seonaid McIntosh 03.30 - Lawn bowls (men's fours): Scotland

- Lawn bowls (men's fours): Scotland 08.00 - Wrestling (men's 94kg): Joe Hendry

- Wrestling (men's 94kg): Joe Hendry 08.31 - Lawn bowls (men's singles): Darren Burnett

- Lawn bowls (men's singles): Darren Burnett 11.45 - Athletics (women's 800m): Lyndsey Sharp

Day Ten - Saturday, April 14

22.45 (Friday) - Road cycling (women's road race): Katie Archibald

- Road cycling (women's road race): Katie Archibald 03.45 - Shooting (men's 50m rifle 3 positions): Neil Stirton

- Shooting (men's 50m rifle 3 positions): Neil Stirton 06.20 - Athletics (women's 5000m): Eilish McColgan & Steph Twell

- Athletics (women's 5000m): Eilish McColgan & Steph Twell 07.15 - Athletics (men's 1500m): Chris O'Hare & Jake Wightman

- Athletics (men's 1500m): Chris O'Hare & Jake Wightman 07.38 - Athletics (women's 4x400m relay): Scotland

- Athletics (women's 4x400m relay): Scotland 10.07 - Diving (women's 3m board): Grace Reid

- Diving (women's 3m board): Grace Reid 11.52 - Boxing (men's 81kg): Sean Lazzerini

Day Eleven - Sunday, April 15

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5639338536001-countdown-to-the-commonwealth-games-squash.jpg" />

21.10 (Saturday) - Athletics (women's T54 marathon): Samantha Kinghorn

- Athletics (women's T54 marathon): Samantha Kinghorn 23.15 (Saturday) - Athletics (men's marathon): Callum Hawkins

- Athletics (men's marathon): Callum Hawkins TBC - Badminton (women's singles): Kirsty Gilmour

- Badminton (women's singles): Kirsty Gilmour 04.00 - Squash (men's doubles): Alan Clyne & Greg Lobban

