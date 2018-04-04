Commonwealth Games: Keep track of Scots as they go for gold
Key dates and times when Scotland's medal hopes compete on the Gold Coast.
Twelve days of Commonwealth Games action gets underway on Thursday as Scotland look to better their record medal haul from four years ago.
The Scots claimed 54 medals on home turf in 2014 and have brought a bumper 224-strong contingent of athletes to the Gold Coast Games in a bid to better that total.
We've earmarked the key dates and times when Scotland's main medal hopes go for gold.
Scheduled start times are in BST and are subject to change.
Day One - Thursday, April 5
- 10.06 - Track cycling (men's blind/visually impaired time trial): Neil Fachie and Matt Rotherham
- 10.37 - Swimming (women's 400m individual medley): Hannah Miley
- 12.44 - Swimming (men's 200m breastroke): Ross Murdoch
Day Two - Friday, April 6
- 10.38 - Track cycling (women's individual pursuit): Katie Archibald
- 10.41 - Swimming (women's 50m breastroke): Corrie Scott
- 12.16 - Track cycling (men's keirin): Jack Carlin
- 12.17 - Swimming (men's 400m individual medley): Dan Wallace
- 13.07 - Swimming (men's 4x100m freestyle relay: Scotland
Day Three - Saturday, April 7
- 09.35 - Track cycling (men's blind/visually impaired sprint): Neil Fachie & Matt Rotherham
- 10.48 - Swimming (men's 100m breaststroke): Ross Murdoch
- 11.03 - Swimming (women's 100m breastroke): Kathleen Dawson
- 11.46 - Track cycling (men's sprint): Jack Carlin & Callum Skinner
- 12.50 - Swimming (women's 4x200m freestyle relay): Scotland
Day Four - Sunday, April 8
- 03.30 - Lawn bowls (men's triples): Scotland
- 10.07 - Track cycling (men's time trial): Callum Skinner
- 10.43 - Swimming (men's 100m freestyle): Duncan Scott
- 11.44 - Track cycling (women's scratch race): Katie Archibald
- 12.21 - Track cycling (men's scratch race): Mark Stewart
- 12.55 - Swimming (men's 4x200m freestyle relay): Scotland
Day Five - Monday, April 9
- 00.00 - Lawn bowls (men's pairs): Paul Foster & Alex Marshall
- 04.30 - Shooting (women's 10m air rifle): Jen & Seonaid McIntosh
- 06.19 - Artistic gymnastics (men's parallel bars): Dan Purvis
Day Six - Tuesday, April 10
- 01.00 - Shooting (Queen's Prize pair): Scotland
- 05.45 - Road cycling (women's time trial): Katie Archibald
- 10.45 - Powerlifting (men's heavyweight): Micky Yule
- 11.15 - Swimming (men's 200m individual medley): Duncan Scott, Dan Wallace
Day Seven - Wednesday, April 11
- 10.00 - Lawn bowls (mixed B2/B3 pairs): Robert Barr & Irene Edgar
- 10.07 - Diving (men's 1m springboard): James Heatly
- 12.22 - Athletics (women's T35 100m): Maria Lyle
Day Eight - Thursday, April 12
- 03.30 - Lawn bowls (B6/B7/B8 open triples): Scotland
- 04.31 - Mountain bike (men's cross country race): Grant Ferguson
- 05.00 - Shooting (women's 50m rifle prone): Jen & Seonaid McIntosh
- 08.00 - Wrestling (men's 57kg): Ross Connelly
- 08.00 - Wrestling (men's 74kg): Alex Gladkov
- 08.31 - Lawn bowls (women's triples): Scotland
- 10.30 - Athletics (women's 400m hurdles): Eilidh Doyle
Day Nine - Friday, April 13
- 02.30 - Shooting (women's 50m rifle 3 positions): Jen & Seonaid McIntosh
- 03.30 - Lawn bowls (men's fours): Scotland
- 08.00 - Wrestling (men's 94kg): Joe Hendry
- 08.31 - Lawn bowls (men's singles): Darren Burnett
- 11.45 - Athletics (women's 800m): Lyndsey Sharp
Day Ten - Saturday, April 14
- 22.45 (Friday) - Road cycling (women's road race): Katie Archibald
- 03.45 - Shooting (men's 50m rifle 3 positions): Neil Stirton
- 06.20 - Athletics (women's 5000m): Eilish McColgan & Steph Twell
- 07.15 - Athletics (men's 1500m): Chris O'Hare & Jake Wightman
- 07.38 - Athletics (women's 4x400m relay): Scotland
- 10.07 - Diving (women's 3m board): Grace Reid
- 11.52 - Boxing (men's 81kg): Sean Lazzerini
Day Eleven - Sunday, April 15
- 21.10 (Saturday) - Athletics (women's T54 marathon): Samantha Kinghorn
- 23.15 (Saturday) - Athletics (men's marathon): Callum Hawkins
- TBC - Badminton (women's singles): Kirsty Gilmour
- 04.00 - Squash (men's doubles): Alan Clyne & Greg Lobban
