Commonwealth Games: Keep track of Scots as they go for gold

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Key dates and times when Scotland's medal hopes compete on the Gold Coast.

Hannah Miley is chasing a hat-trick of Commonwealth titles for Scotland.
Hannah Miley is chasing a hat-trick of Commonwealth titles for Scotland.

Twelve days of Commonwealth Games action gets underway on Thursday as Scotland look to better their record medal haul from four years ago.

The Scots claimed 54 medals on home turf in 2014 and have brought a bumper 224-strong contingent of athletes to the Gold Coast Games in a bid to better that total.

We've earmarked the key dates and times when Scotland's main medal hopes go for gold.

Scheduled start times are in BST and are subject to change.

Day One - Thursday, April 5

Hannah Miley chases a hat-trick of Commonwealth Games golds in the 400m individual medley on day one.
Hannah Miley chases a hat-trick of Commonwealth Games golds in the 400m individual medley on day one.
  • 10.06 - Track cycling (men's blind/visually impaired time trial): Neil Fachie and Matt Rotherham 
  • 10.37 - Swimming (women's 400m individual medley): Hannah Miley
  • 12.44 - Swimming (men's 200m breastroke): Ross Murdoch

Day Two - Friday, April 6

Katie Archibald competes in the women's individual pursuit on day two.
Katie Archibald competes in the women's individual pursuit on day two.
  • 10.38 - Track cycling (women's individual pursuit): Katie Archibald
  • 10.41 - Swimming (women's 50m breastroke): Corrie Scott
  • 12.16 - Track cycling (men's keirin): Jack Carlin
  • 12.17 - Swimming (men's 400m individual medley): Dan Wallace
  • 13.07 - Swimming (men's 4x100m freestyle relay: Scotland

Day Three - Saturday, April 7

https://www.instagram.com/p/BhJLVGVDGlJ/?hl=en&taken-by=rossmurdoch_ | instagram
  • 09.35 - Track cycling (men's blind/visually impaired sprint): Neil Fachie & Matt Rotherham
  • 10.48 - Swimming (men's 100m breaststroke): Ross Murdoch
  • 11.03 - Swimming (women's 100m breastroke): Kathleen Dawson 
  • 11.46 - Track cycling (men's sprint): Jack Carlin & Callum Skinner
  • 12.50 - Swimming (women's 4x200m freestyle relay): Scotland

Day Four - Sunday, April 8

  • 03.30 - Lawn bowls (men's triples): Scotland
  • 10.07 - Track cycling (men's time trial): Callum Skinner
  • 10.43 - Swimming (men's 100m freestyle): Duncan Scott
  • 11.44 - Track cycling (women's scratch race): Katie Archibald
  • 12.21 - Track cycling (men's scratch race): Mark Stewart
  • 12.55 - Swimming (men's 4x200m freestyle relay): Scotland 

Day Five - Monday, April 9

https://www.instagram.com/p/BatfHpTBbeT/?hl=en&taken-by=jenmac600 | instagram
  • 00.00 - Lawn bowls (men's pairs): Paul Foster & Alex Marshall
  • 04.30 - Shooting (women's 10m air rifle): Jen & Seonaid McIntosh
  • 06.19 - Artistic gymnastics (men's parallel bars): Dan Purvis

Day Six - Tuesday, April 10

Powerlifter Micky Yule competes in the men's heavyweight event on day six.
Powerlifter Micky Yule competes in the men's heavyweight event on day six.
  • 01.00 - Shooting (Queen's Prize pair): Scotland
  • 05.45 - Road cycling (women's time trial): Katie Archibald
  • 10.45 - Powerlifting (men's heavyweight): Micky Yule
  • 11.15 - Swimming (men's 200m individual medley): Duncan Scott, Dan Wallace

Day Seven - Wednesday, April 11

https://www.instagram.com/p/BhEO1E2hOUM/?hl=en&taken-by=jamesheatly | instagram
  • 10.00 - Lawn bowls (mixed B2/B3 pairs): Robert Barr & Irene Edgar
  • 10.07 - Diving (men's 1m springboard): James Heatly
  • 12.22 - Athletics (women's T35 100m): Maria Lyle

Day Eight - Thursday, April 12

Scotland flag bearer Eilidh Doyle is targeting a podium finish in the women's 400m hurdles.
Scotland flag bearer Eilidh Doyle is targeting a podium finish in the women's 400m hurdles.
  • 03.30 - Lawn bowls (B6/B7/B8 open triples): Scotland
  • 04.31 - Mountain bike (men's cross country race): Grant Ferguson 
  • 05.00 - Shooting (women's 50m rifle prone): Jen & Seonaid McIntosh
  • 08.00 - Wrestling (men's 57kg): Ross Connelly 
  • 08.00 - Wrestling (men's 74kg): Alex Gladkov
  • 08.31 - Lawn bowls (women's triples): Scotland
  • 10.30 - Athletics (women's 400m hurdles): Eilidh Doyle

Day Nine - Friday, April 13

  • 02.30 - Shooting (women's 50m rifle 3 positions): Jen & Seonaid McIntosh
  • 03.30 - Lawn bowls (men's fours): Scotland
  • 08.00 - Wrestling (men's 94kg): Joe Hendry
  • 08.31 - Lawn bowls (men's singles): Darren Burnett
  • 11.45 - Athletics (women's 800m): Lyndsey Sharp

Day Ten - Saturday, April 14

https://www.instagram.com/p/BhB1TYBhmSD/?hl=en&taken-by=eilishmccolgan | instagram
  • 22.45 (Friday) - Road cycling (women's road race): Katie Archibald
  • 03.45 - Shooting (men's 50m rifle 3 positions): Neil Stirton
  • 06.20 - Athletics (women's 5000m): Eilish McColgan & Steph Twell
  • 07.15 - Athletics (men's 1500m): Chris O'Hare & Jake Wightman
  • 07.38 - Athletics (women's 4x400m relay): Scotland
  • 10.07 - Diving (women's 3m board): Grace Reid
  • 11.52 - Boxing (men's 81kg): Sean Lazzerini

Day Eleven - Sunday, April 15

  • 21.10 (Saturday) - Athletics (women's T54 marathon): Samantha Kinghorn
  • 23.15 (Saturday) - Athletics (men's marathon): Callum Hawkins
  • TBC - Badminton (women's singles): Kirsty Gilmour
  • 04.00 - Squash (men's doubles): Alan Clyne & Greg Lobban

