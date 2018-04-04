Scotland to lead Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

Eilidh Doyle will carry the Saltire at the front of the parade at the Carrara Stadium.

Scotland will be the first nation to enter the arena at the Carrara Stadium when the 2018 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony gets underway on Wednesday.

Track and field star Eilidh Doyle will lead the parade as she becomes the first woman to fly the flag for Team Scotland.

Doyle will front Scotland's largest ever Commonwealth Games squad, with a 224-strong contingent of Scottish athletes looking to better the record haul of 53 medals from Glasgow four years ago.

Scotland are to lead "The Parade of the Nations" as a result of hosting the previous Games in 2014.

The opening ceremony begins at 10:00 BST (19.00 local time) before 12 days of action kicks off on Thursday.

71 nations and territories from across the globe will compete over 18 sports and a total of 275 events.