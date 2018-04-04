Scotland lead way at Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

Eilidh Doyle flew the flag as the Scots fronted "The Parade of Nations" in Australia.

Team Scotland lead out the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony. PA

Scotland have led the way at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.

Track and field star Eilidh Doyle waved the Saltire as the Scots entered the Carrara Stadium ahead of 70 other nations and territories.

Doyle emerged at the front of Scotland's 224-strong contingent of athletes - the largest ever Scottish squad to take part in a Commonwealth Games - as the opening ceremony got underway in Queensland.

Having hosted the last Games in Glasgow, Scotland were awarded the honour of leading "The Parade of Nations".

The event marked the opening of the 21st Commonwealth Games ahead of the action kicking off on Thursday.

Scotland are looking to better their record medal haul of 53 medals, secured on home turf four years ago.

Over 4,500 athletes will contest for podium places across 18 sports and a total of 275 events.