Commonwealth Wrap: Austin wins Scotland's first medal
Catch up on all the news from day one of the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.
Marc Austin won Scotland's first medal of the 2018 Commonwealth Games, lifting a bronze medal in a world-class triathlon field.
The 24-year old from Glasgow finished behind gold medal winner Henri Schoeman of South Africa and Australia's Jacob Birtwhistle in a dramatic race that saw England's Brownlee brothers finish well down the field.
Austin, who came 22nd in Glasgow four years ago, held off a late push from Australia's Matthew Hauser for a podium place and his country's first medal at this year's Games.
He said: "I was obviously scared to dream about that kind of thing because it's way beyond what I've done before but I knew I was capable of it. I thought, 'I could beat the Brownlees here'."
In the first day of action on the Gold Coast, Hannah Miley impressed from the off in the pool as she aims for a third successive title in the 400m individual medley. She won her heat in 4 minutes 38.20 seconds to qualify for this morning's final. Scotland's Stephen Milne qualified in the men's race.
Corrie Scott made it through to the 50m breaststroke semi-finals while Ross Murdoch, defending his 200m breaststroke title was fastest qualifier for his final.
There was disappointment in the women's hockey with Scotland in a tough pool against Australia and New Zealand. They lost their opener against the Kiwis 6-1.
In the opening pool match of the netball, Scotland fell to a 74-28 defeat against England.
Lisa Tobias finished eighth in the women's 48kg weightlifting.