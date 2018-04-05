Commonwealth Wrap: Austin wins Scotland's first medal

Catch up on all the news from day one of the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Success: Austin won triathlon bronze. PA

Marc Austin won Scotland's first medal of the 2018 Commonwealth Games, lifting a bronze medal in a world-class triathlon field.

The 24-year old from Glasgow finished behind gold medal winner Henri Schoeman of South Africa and Australia's Jacob Birtwhistle in a dramatic race that saw England's Brownlee brothers finish well down the field.

Austin, who came 22nd in Glasgow four years ago, held off a late push from Australia's Matthew Hauser for a podium place and his country's first medal at this year's Games.

He said: "I was obviously scared to dream about that kind of thing because it's way beyond what I've done before but I knew I was capable of it. I thought, 'I could beat the Brownlees here'."

In the first day of action on the Gold Coast, Hannah Miley impressed from the off in the pool as she aims for a third successive title in the 400m individual medley. She won her heat in 4 minutes 38.20 seconds to qualify for this morning's final. Scotland's Stephen Milne qualified in the men's race.

Corrie Scott made it through to the 50m breaststroke semi-finals while Ross Murdoch, defending his 200m breaststroke title was fastest qualifier for his final.

There was disappointment in the women's hockey with Scotland in a tough pool against Australia and New Zealand. They lost their opener against the Kiwis 6-1.

In the opening pool match of the netball, Scotland fell to a 74-28 defeat against England.

Lisa Tobias finished eighth in the women's 48kg weightlifting.