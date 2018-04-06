Commonwealth Wrap: Archibald siblings break Games records

Catch up with all the news from day two of the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Katie Archibald set a new world record in qualifying. SNS

Katie and John Archibald set new Commonwealth Games records as they qualified fastest for the finals of their respective individual pursuit events.

Olympic medallist Katie blitzed around the 3000m to top the pack in a time of 3:24:119 - a full five seconds faster than the previous best. She goes in the gold medal race at 10.38 (BST).

Not to be outdone by his younger sister, John then set a new record time in the men's 4000m individual pursuit - leading the standings with a time of 4:13.068 seconds.

Elsewhere, Scotland's female gymnasts impressed. They have at worst equalled their fifth place finish in Glasgow after topping two sub-divisions.

Scotland's male curlers have reached the final championship play-off with three games to spare after claiming an eighth win from nine round-robin contests.

Scotland also got off the mark in the beach volleyball as Melissa Coutts and Lynee Beattie beat Granada's pair 2-0.