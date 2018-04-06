Katie Archibald claims velodrome gold for Scotland

The Scot defeated home favourite Rebecca Wiasak in the women's 3000m individual pursuit.

Katie Archibald has won the title in the women's 3000m individual pursuit. PA

Katie Archibald has claimed Scotland's second gold medal of the Commonwealth Games by winning the women's 3000m individual pursuit.

The Scot, who set a new Games record en route to the gold medal race, responded brilliantly to early pressure from Rebecca Wiasak to overtake the home nation favourite and take the title.

Archibald's triumph is Scotland's second gold in the velodrome after Neil Fachie and Matt Rotherham's came out on top in the men's blind/visually impaired event on day one.

Milngavie born Archibald is set to battle for a further four medals across the Gold Coast Games.

Her brother John is guaranteed a medal in the men's 4000m individual pursuit - which finalises later on Friday - after he followed Katie's lead by setting a Games record in qualifying.

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.