Laura Muir plays down concerns over Nike Oregon link-up

The Scottish athlete is to begin work with a coach from the controversial project.

Laura Muir is to begin work with the Nike Oregon Proeject's David McHenry. SNS

Laura Muir has attempted to play down concerns over her decision to link-up with a coach from the controversial Nike Oregon Project.

Middle-distance star Muir is to begin working with the group's strength and conditioning coach David McHenry.

The Oregon Project is run by Mo Farah's former coach Alberto Salazar, who is being probed by the US Anti-Doping Agency.

Muir has previously criticised her rival Geneze Dilbaba for her ties to Jama Aden after the coach was arrested as part of an anti-doping investigation.

The 24-year-old's coaching will continue to be led by Andy Young, with McHenry offering fitness-based advice.

Muir took to Twitter to ease fans' concerns.

She said: "Don't worry guys Andy is still my only coach.

"I am planning on starting working with one of Nike's (and the world's) top strength and conditioning experts, although for now, it's by video clips and I haven't progressed past the floor exercises with the rubber band."

There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by Muir.

