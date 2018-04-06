Duncan Scott wins bronze in men's 200m freestyle final

The Stirling swimmer claimed his first ever individual Commonwealth Games medal.

Duncan Scott has claimed his first individual Commonwealth Games medal PA

Scotland's Duncan Scott has claimed his first ever individual Commonwealth Games medal, taking bronze in the 200m freestyle final on the Gold Coast.

The 20-year-old finished in third place behind Australia's Kyle Chalmers and Mack Horton who won gold and silver respectively.

England's James Guy was fourth and South African Chad Le Close came seventh in a race which took place just 20 minutes after his 50m fly win.

The Stirling swimmer made his Commonwealth Games bow in Glasgow in 2014, winning a silver medal in the 4 × 200 m freestyle relay for Scotland, but this years success represents his first ever individual games medal.

Scott has five more opportunities to claim a medal on the Gold Coast as he competes in the men's 100m freestyle, the 100m and 200m individual medley, and the 4x100m and 200m medley relays.