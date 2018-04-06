John Archibald wins quickfire second medal for family
John claimed silver in the 4000m individual pursuit one hour after his sister Katie won gold.
John Archibald has claimed silver in the men's 4000m individual pursuit, one hour after his sister Katie won velodrome gold.
The cyclist set a new Games record in qualifying but lost out to England's Charlie Tanfield in the gold medal race.
Archibald's velodrome silver increased Scotland's medal haul to eight as day two of action continued.
Younger sister Katie came out on top in the women's 3000m individual pursuit after coming from behind to beat home nation favourite Rebecca Wiasak.
Neil Fachie and Matt Rotherham claimed Scotland's first gold of the Games by winning the men's blind & visually impaired sprint event.
