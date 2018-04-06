Mark Szaranek secures silver in 400m indivdual medley

The US-based swimmer has won his first ever Commonwealth Games medal in the Gold Coast.

Mark Szaranek missed out on the squad for Glasgow 2014. Jeff Holmes

Mark Szaranek claimed silver for Scotland in the men's 400m individual medley at the Gold Coast Games.

Australia's Clyde Lewis took home the gold, with Lewis Clareburt of New Zealand taking bronze in the outdoor aquatics centre.

Compatriot Duncan Scott had earlier claimed bronze in the 200m freestyle final but Szaranek went one better in his Commonwealth Games debut.

22-year-old Szaranek narrowly missed out on making the Scotland team for Glasgow 2014 and moved to the United States to train alongside US pool legend Ryan Lochte at the University of Florida swim club not long after seeing Florida-based Scot, Dan Wallace, win gold in Glasgow.

The Fife swimmer takes to the pool again in the 200m individual medley next week, where he will be looking to replicate his success.