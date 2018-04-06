Commonwealth Wrap: Archibalds lead way for Scotland

A round-up of the action from day two of the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Katie and John Archibald won gold and silver medals respectively on day two. PA

Siblings Katie and John Archibald starred for the Scots on day two of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Katie, who set a new Games record en route to the final, came out on top in the women's 3000m individual pursuit.

The 24-year-old came from behind impressively to beat home nation star Rebecca Wiasak to gold.

John claimed silver in the men's 4000m individual pursuit one hour after his younger sister's velodrome success.

Elsewhere, US-based swimmer Mark Szaranek took silver for Scotland in the men's 400m individual medley.

Duncan Scott achieved his first individual Commonwealth Games medal in the men's freestyle.

The Stirling University athlete was to return to the water later in the day, opening for the Scots male quartet in the 4x100m relay.

Scott, Jack Thorpe, Kieran McGuckin and Stephen Milne touched the wall behind Australia and England in the final to take bronze - the nation's first medal in the event.

The quartet's third place finish took the nation's medal haul in the pool to five, and left the Scots fourth on the medal table at the end of day two's medal contests.

