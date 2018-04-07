Commonwealth Wrap: Fachie and Rotherham break world record

Keep up to date with all the latest on the Scots at Gold Coast 2018.

Record: Fachie and Rotherham made the headlines. PA

Day three of the Commonwealth Games brought a world record for Neil Fachie and Matt Rotherham as they chase further success.

Scotland's first gold medal winners of the 2018 Games qualify fastest for the semi-finals with a time of 9.568 seconds in the men's blind and visually impaired sprint, th fastest ever recorded.

And Jack Carlin set a Commonwealth record in the men's sprint qualifying with a time of 9.650, only to see Australia's Matt Glaetzer surpass his achievement and push him back into second-fastest time. Callum Skinner was ill overnight and was unable to compete..

Scotland's Frank Baines narrowly missed out on a medal in the men's gymnastics all-round final, finishing fourth.

In the women's boxing, teenager Vicki Glover is through to the quarter-finals after beating Dominica's Valerian Spencer. She'll now face Sabrina Aubin-Boucher of Canada in the next stage. In the men's 69kg Stephen Newns reached the quarter-finals with a unanimous points victory over Curlun Richardson of Anguilla.

Scotland suffered disappointment in the men's hockey, losing 1-0 to Canada . The team face Australia on Saturday night, with one win and one defeat in Pool A so far.