Laura Muir drops plans to work with Nike Oregon coach

Change of heart: Muir will not work with McHenry. SNS

Laura Muir has reversed her decision to link-up with a coach from the controversial Nike Oregon Project and announced she will not work with David McHendry.

The middle-distance star had planned to begin working with the group's strength and conditioning coach.

The Oregon Project is run by Mo Farah's former coach Alberto Salazar, who is being probed by the US Anti-Doping Agency.

Muir has previously criticised her rival Geneze Dilbaba for her ties to Jama Aden after the coach was arrested as part of an anti-doping investigation.

Hours after it became clear that Muir was to work with McHendry, in a move endorsed by UK Athletics, she said she had had a change of heart.

She tweeted: "At a busy time in my life, with my degree coming to a critical stage and my running career going so well, I need to minimise distractions and stresses to allow me to focus on my athletics and studies.

"I have no concerns about Dave McHenry and was hugely impressed when I met him, but after some reflection we have decided not to start working with him as planned and not to pursue this relationship further."

The 24-year-old's coaching will continue to be led by Andy Young.