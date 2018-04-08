Commonwealth Wrap: Scotland win medals on Day Four

Bowls trio clinch gold as Derek Oliver, Ronald Duncan and Darren Burnett beat Australia.

Derek Oliver, Ronald Duncan and Darren Burnett with their golds. Sport in Pictures Photo Agency (SIPPA)

Scotland won bowls gold in the men's triple as Derek Oliver, Ronald Duncan and Darren Burnett secured a last-gasp victory over Australia.

They went in front 16-14 in the penultimate end, before taking another three as their opponents missed their final shot.

"It's the greatest feeling in the world to win the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. We beat the Aussies in their backyard," Burnett told the BBC.

Gymnast Daniel Purvis stepped onto the podium for the second time at this year's games when his performance on the men's floor was good enough to claim silver.

Mark Dry then landed Scotland's first athletics medal of the Games when he took bronze in the men's hammer.

