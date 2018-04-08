Three golds for Scotland on day four at Commonwealth Games

Success in swimming, cycling and lawn bowls for the Scots on the Gold Coast.

Mark Stewart and Neah Evans won cycling medals. PA

Team Scotland won three golds on the fourth day of action at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The lawn bowls men's triple team of Derek Oliver, Ronald Duncan and Darren Burnett beat the hosts, before Duncan Scott clinched the 100m freestyle swimming title and Mark Stewart powered to victory in the cycling 40km points race.

Scott also claimed bronze as part of the 4x200m freestyle relay team, taking him to a Scottish swimming record of five medals for the Games.

In the velodrome, Stewart gained three laps on the field in the first half of the race to build a strong lead he kept to the end, finishing on 81 points.

That put him 12 clear of New Zealand's Campbell Stewart in second, while England's Ethan Hayter was one point further back to take bronze.

Bowled over: Derek Oliver, Ronald Duncan and Darren Burnett Sport in Pictures Photo Agency (SIPPA)

Also in cycling, Scotland's Neah Evans won Commonwealth silver in the women's scratch race, while there was bronze for Callum Skinner in the men's 1000m time trial.

"I'm really happy," said 27-year-old Evans. "(If you'd offered me silver and bronze) I'd have been delighted. I was much more focused on how I performed individually rather than the outcome of results because if you're beaten by the better rider you can't really argue.

"I was a little bit disappointed with how I rode the points race whereas I feel I rode the scratch race much better tonight so I'm really happy with that."

Gymnast Daniel Purvis stepped onto the podium for the second time at this year's Games when his performance on the men's floor was good enough to claim bronze.

Mark Dry then landed Scotland's first athletics medal of the Games when he took bronze in the men's hammer.