Commonwealth Wrap: Silver and bronze medals for Scotland

Team Scotland took a silver medal in the bowls and a bronze for gymnastics.

Bowls: Alex Marshall and Paul Foster won silver. Jeff Holmes pix

Scotland have added more medals to their Commonwealth Games collection with silver and bronze won on day five.

Bowls team Alex Marshall and Paul Foster took silver after an incredibly close match against Wales in the men's pairs final.

The final came down to the last bowl, with the Welsh eventually taking the gold after a 12-10 victory.

Then 22-year-old gymnast Frank Baines claimed his second, and Scotland's 23rd, medal of the games.

He took third place after a cool, calm and collected routine on the parallel bars.

Baines also won bronze as part of the men's team event on day one of the games.

Elsewhere on day five, Scotland will have two men in the high jump final with Allan Smith and David Smith both clearing 2.21m to qualify.

Sharp shooter Seonaid McIntosh finished in fifth place in the 10m air rifle final, but her hopes of a medal are not over as she will be back in action in the 50m rifle events later this week.

There will also be an impressive five Team Scotland swimmers competing in today's finals.

Craig McNally in the 200m backstroke, Camilla Hattersley in 800m freestyle, Euan Inglis in the 50m breaststroke, Sean Campsie in 100m butterfly and Toni Shaw in the SB9 100m have all qualified.

And runner Zoey Clark reached tomorrow's 400m final.

That takes Scotland's medal total so far to six gold, seven silver and ten bronze.

