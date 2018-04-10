Commonwealth wrap: Two more medals for Team Scotland

Scotland won two more medals in the Gold Coast games shooting competitions.

Shooting: Neil Stirton won silver in the 50m rifle prone. Jeff Holmes Pix

Team Scotland have won two medals on day six at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia.

This time the success came in the shooting competitions with a silver in the men's and bronze in the pairs.

First up was Ian Shaw and Sandy Walker who took bronze after finishing third in the Fullbore Rifle Pairs.

Despite being in fourth place overnight they put in a fantastic second day performance to earn their place on the podium.

Shooting veteran Neil Stirton then showed nerves of steel under pressure to take runner-up spot in the 50m rifle prone and earn the fourth Commonwealth Games medal of his career.

The 37-year-old from Aberdeen also won silver in the same competition at the 2006 games in Melbourne before taking the gold four years later at the Delhi games.

Elsewhere, Team Scotland flag bearer Eilidh Doyle is safely into the 400m Hurdles final after a comfortable win in her heat with a time of 54.80.

However, there were mixed fortunes in the 800m as Jake Wightman finished second in his heat to progress but team-mate Guy Learmonth missed out.

In swimming, both the women's and men's 4x100m medley relay teams made Tuesday night's final, as did seven individual swimmers including all three men in the 200m IM.

In table tennis, there was a comfortable 4-0 win for Craig Howieson over Rhikesh Taucoory of Mauritius in the men's singles.

But it was disappointment in the men's beach volleyball with a quarter-final defeat to England.

In the women's netball the Scottish Thistles put up a valiant effort against highly ranked Malawi but were eventually beaten by 51-50.

In a Tweet Netball Scotland said: "Cannot believe that game and how close we came to the draw. We are so so so proud of our @ScotThistles & of that magnificent performance. Hold your heads so high ladies. You were magnificent."

Scotland's medal total so far now sits at six gold, eight silver and 11 bronze.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.