Entry list revealed for new Glasgow tennis tournament

Marcel Granollers, the world number 129, will be in the draw for the event.

Marcel Granollers will play in Glasgow. PA

The entry list has been revealed for the Glasgow Trophy, the new ATP Challenger tournament taking place later this month.

World number 105 Yuki Bhambri is the highest-ranked man in the draw, followed by number 107 Lukas Lacko and Marcel Granollers, the world number 129.

No British players have entered the tournament at this stage, however organisers have four wildcards to dish out. Four other players will reach the main draw through qualifying.

There had been speculation Andy Murray could return from hip surgery at the event - being held at Scotstoun Leisure Centre - but that now seems highly unlikely.

The new tournament will take place from April 28-May 6.