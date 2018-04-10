Great Britain to face Uzbekistan in Davis Cup play-off

Britain must win the tie to retain their place in the World Group.

Great Britain will be hoping Andy Murray is available. Press Association

Great Britain will face Uzbekistan for the right to remain in the Davis Cup World Group.

The play-off will take place in Britain on the weekend of September 14-16.

Great Britain - who won the competition in 2015 - are in the play-offs after losing to Spain in the first round of this year's competition.

Team captain Leon Smith will be hoping Andy Murray is available for selection after he underwent hip surgery in January. Murray is expected to return to action in June.

Uzbekistan's top player is the world number 83 Denis Istomin.

He is best known for beating Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open in 2016.

