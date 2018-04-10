Duncan Scott claims sixth medal at Gold Coast Games
The 20-year-old took silver in the Commonwealth Games men's 200m individual medley.
Swimmer Duncan Scott has won his sixth medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, taking silver in the men's 200m individual medley.
The Scot surged on the final length but was pipped to the wall by Australia's Mitch Larkin.
Scott's silver takes his individual medal contribution in Australia to four and his overall haul to six.
The 20-year-old Stirling University athlete shocked South African favourite Chad le Clos on day four to claim gold in the men's 100m freestyle.
Speaking from the Optus Aquatic Centre after the win, Mike Whittingham, sportscotland Director of High Performance, said: "Congratulations to Duncan on winning a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Australia in the men's 200m Individual Medley.
"He has produced some exceptional performances throughout the Games and has been rewarded with six medals, including that incredible 100m gold earlier in the week.
"Without doubt, Duncan has emerged as one of the stars of these Games."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.