Scotland achieve record medal tally at Commonwealth Games

A gold medal for David McMath in the men's double trap shooting took the number to 30.

Team Scotland: Achieved record medal tally for overseas games. Jshpix.co

Team Scotland have secured their most successful ever overseas Commonwealth Games on the Australian Gold Coast.

David McMath won gold in the Men's Double Trap Shooting event on day seven of the games on Wednesday, taking the overall medal tally to 30.

It means they have now overtaken their previous best overall tally of 29 achieved at the Melbourne games in 2006.

They are still four gold medals away from the 11 they achieved 12 years ago, however.

Earlier on Wednesday they equalled their previous best when Linda Pearson took home the bronze medal in the Women's Double Trap.

The day got off to a great start in the diving competitions with both James Heatly and Lucas Thomson qualifying for the 1m Springboard final.

Then at the Lawn Bowls event, Team Scotland's women's pairing Lesley Doig and Claire Johnston continued their winning streak with a 36-10 victory over Cook Islands.

The pair are now three wins from three.

The success continued into the boxing events with Reece McFadden and John Docherty both reaching their respective semi-finals.

The boxing victories mean Scotland are now guaranteed another two medals on top of their record haul.

The most success has come in the swimming events with a total of nine medals won, one gold, four silver and four bronze.

The 30 medals are however still 23 behind their all-time record win of 53 medals achieved in Glasgow four years ago.

