McIntosh becomes third Commonwealth medallist in family

Seonaid McIntosh has won shooting bronze in the Gold Coast Games women's 50m rifle prone.

Seonaid McIntosh has emulated her mother and sister by winning a Commonwealth medal. PA

Seonaid McIntosh has followed in her mother and sister's footsteps by winning a shooting medal at a Commonwealth Games.

The 22-year-old took bronze in the women's 50m rifle prone with a score of 618.1 points.

The Edinburgh-born athlete's bronze adds to previous notable medals for the McIntoshes in Commonwealth competition.

Older sister Jennifer, who finished eighth this time around, won two gold medals in Delhi in 2010.

At the Victoria Games in 1994 the siblings' mother Shirley won gold in the same event.

Shooting bronze takes Scotland's medal total to 33, further improving upon the nation's highest-ever overseas medal haul.