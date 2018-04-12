Eilidh Doyle claims Commonwealth silver in 400m hurdles 

Doyle took silver in the 400m hurdles for the third successive Commonwealth games.

Eilidh Doyle celebrates after claiming silver in the 400m hurdles. PA

Scotland's first female flagbearer Eilidh Doyle has won silver in the women's 400m hurdles event at the Carrara Stadium.

Doyle, Scotland's most decorated track and field athlete, had to dig deep as she was third going into the home straight behind South Africa's Wenda Nel and Jamaican Janieve Russell.

The Scot finished powerfully to pip Nel to second place and finish behind gold-medalist Russell.

By securing the silver on the Gold Coast, she has managed to replicate her form from Delhi 2010 and Glasgow 2014 where she also finished second on the podium in the 400m hurdles.

The 31-year-old still has the 4x400 relay event to come on Saturday.