Trainer Lucinda Russell said her star horse can come back stronger than ever from injury.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5768785215001-grand-national-winner-one-for-arthur-set-for-2019-comeback.jpg" />

Grand National winning horse One For Arthur can come back stronger than ever and make a victorious return to the race in 2019, said trainer Lucinda Russell.

The second horse trained in Scotland to win the National is unable to defend it's title this weekend after picking up a tendon strain in October.

One For Arthur will instead continue a rehabilitation program at Russell's stables which sees the Irish thoroughbred take to an underwater treadmill.

Russell is pleased with the progress made to date by her star horse, and is eyeing a successful comeback at the season's showpiece race next year.

She said: "At the moment our thoughts are leading towards Grand National 2019.

"In order to win the national you have to be very brave, along with having plenty of ability.

"He still has that bravery and ability.

"Last year was the most incredible year, it was a military operation where everything was planned to the last minute and we are planning to the last minute again for going back.

"Physically, it's a big effort for them so, in a way, it might be the best thing for him in the long run to have the year off."

While One For Arthur misses out, two Scottish-trained horses are set to run on Saturday looking to keep the trophy north of the border.

Borders-trained Seeyouatmidnight and Captain Redbeard are both widely tipped this weekend.

However, it's the latter that Russell holds out the most hope for.

She added: "Seeyouatmidnight is a classy horse but has only had one run over a shorter distance due to injury.

"Captain Redbeard is a lovely horse, for me he seems a perfect Grand National contender.

"He's quite a big price as well, that's who I am backing."

