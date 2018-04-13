  • STV
Alex Marshall makes history as Scotland win four medals

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Scot has become the nation's most successful Scottish Commonwealth Games athlete.

Alex Marshall has won a record fifth Commonwealth Games gold medal. PA

Alex Marshall has become Scotland's most successful Commonwealth Games athlete by claiming gold in Australia.

Marshall and teammates Derek Oliver, Ronald Duncan and Paul Foster beat Australia 15-13 in a dramatic finale to take gold in the lawn bowls men's fours.

The host nation led 13-11 in the final end but the Scots fought back to pick up four shots that secured victory.

Meanwhile, Claire Johnstone and Lesley Doig have won bronze in the bowls women's pairs by beating Canada 18-10.

Elsewhere on day nine, Seonaid McIntosh won her second shooting medal of the Gold Coast Games.

The 22-year-old from Edinburgh secured bronze in the women's 50m 3 rifle positions event.

Boxer Reece McFadden emulated his Glasgow 2014 bronze after he lost out in a split decision to Northern Ireland's Brendan Irvine in their 52kg semi-final bout.

The four medals increases the Scots' record overseas Games medal haul to 39.

Scotland's previous best was 29 at Melbourne 2006.

The nation's highest ever medal tally came in Glasgow four years ago when the Scots took home 53 medals.

