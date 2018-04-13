Grace Reid delivers lifetime best score to win diving gold

The 21-year-old produced a stunning display in the women's 1m springboard final.

Grace Reid dives in the 1m final on her way to Commonwealth Gold. PA

Grace Reid has produced a stunning display to claim diving gold for Scotland.

The 21-year-old delivered a lifetime best performance of 275.30 to win the women's 1m springboard final to win by over ten points.

In doing so, Reid has become the first woman to win a diving medal for Scotland at a Commonwealth Games.

Gold for the Edinburgh-born athlete takes Scotland's medal total in aquatics to 11, one more than the nation achieved in Glasgow four years ago.

Reid's success has increased the Scots' overall medal haul to 40 - surpassing the previous best overseas total of 29 from Melbourne in 2006.

Speaking from the Gold Coast after the event at the Optus Aquatic Centre, Mel Young, sportscotland Chair, said: "Huge congratulations to Grace on winning a gold medal and becoming the first Scottish woman to claim a Commonwealth diving medal.

"Grace produced a fantastic performance, remaining calm under pressure, and is a thoroughly deserving winner of this historic medal."

