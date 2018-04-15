Duncan Scott flies Scotland's flag at closing ceremony

Scott became Scotland's most decorated athlete at a single Commonwealth Games.

Scott won a gold, silver and four bronze medals. PA

Swimmer Duncan Scott will fly Scotland's flag during the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony after winning six medals on the Gold Coast.

Scott became Scotland's most decorated athlete at a single Games by winning one gold, one silver and four bronze medals.

He follows in the footsteps of other swimming greats Gregor Tait, who carried the flag into the closing ceremony the last time the Games were held in Australia in 2006, and Alison Sheppard in 2002.

Scott said: "To be flag bearer is a complete honour. It's something we speak about as swimmers, and I'm just immensely proud.

"It's not something that many people get the chance to do, it's only a select few, two people per Games. To be selected for that is an absolute honour.

"It's the most medals we've ever won at an overseas Games so to lead the team out to close it is just incredible.

"I'm delighted with how I've performed up against the best in the world. It's been great to show just how much quality we have in Scottish swimming.

"We had so many amazing performances, including some that haven't been shown on the medal table. To be named flag bearer and to represent swimming and Team Scotland is really special."