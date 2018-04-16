Dan Evans to make tennis return in Glasgow after drugs ban

The former British number four will make his comeback at the Glasgow Trophy event.

Dan Evans received a one-year ban after testing positive for cocaine at the Barcelona Open. SNS

British tennis player Dan Evans is to make his return to the courts after a year-long drugs ban at the Glasgow Trophy event in April.

Former British number four Evans tested positive for cocaine during the Barcelona Open last year.

But he is eligible to return to action from 24 April after passing the Lawn Tennis Association's "agreed checks".

Evans, 24, has confirmed he will make an immediate comeback once his ban is lifted by accepting a wildcard entry into a qualifying event ahead of the new ATP Challenger Series event in Glasgow.

He said: "I want to thank everyone who has supported me throughout this difficult period.

"I have learned a lot about myself in my time away from the game, a sport that I love very dearly.

"I am now committed to training hard, resuming my career and getting back to where I was, although appreciate this will take time."

There had been speculation Andy Murray could return from hip surgery at the event - being held at Scotstoun Leisure Centre - but that now seems highly unlikely.

The new tournament will take place from April 28 - May 6.

