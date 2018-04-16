  • STV
Scots rower Karen Bennett named Glasgow 2018 ambassador

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Olympics silver medallist is an ambassador for the European Rowing Championships.

Karen Bennett has been named as a Rowing Ambassador at the Glasgow 2018 European Championships.
Scottish rower Karen Bennett has been named as an official ambassador for the Glasgow 2018 European Championships.

The European Rowing Championships will see around 600 rowers take to the water to compete across 18 different medal events at Strathclyde Country Park in North Lanarkshire.

Edinburgh-born Bennett, who won silver in the at the Rio Olympics as part of Team GB's women's eight team, joins gymnast Max Whitlock, swimmer Adam Peaty and golfers Carly Booth and Paul Laurie as ambassadors for the new multi-sport event.

The 29-year-old said: "I'm immensely proud to be named as the rowing ambassador for Glasgow 2018.

"The European Rowing Championships has a rich history and the crowds in Glasgow and Scotland have a long-standing reputation for being fantastic.

"I have no doubt that the competition and atmosphere at year's rowing event at Strathclyde Park will be thrilling for athletes, spectators, and rowing fans."

British Rowing CEO Andy Parkinson said: "I'm delighted to see Karen named as rowing's ambassador for Glasgow 2018.

"Karen is part of a large cohort of Scottish rowers on the GB Rowing Team, and everyone on the team is looking forward to the opportunity to compete on home water this August."

The first edition of the newly-formed European Championships, which will take place every four years, will see the existing European Championships of Athletics, Aquatics, Cycling, Gymnastics, Rowing and Triathlon combined.

Events will be spread between host cities Glasgow and Berlin.

