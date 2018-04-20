Vicente bidding for Scottish Grand National hat-trick

Vicente can join an elite group of horses by claiming three straight wins at Ayr.

A full card of 30 horses have declared for the Scottish Grand National this weekend. SNS

Scotland's biggest horse race of the year, the Scottish Grand National, takes place this Saturday.

30 runners and riders have declared as the spotlight shifts from Aintree last weekend to Ayr this time around for British racing's second richest jumps handicap.

Vicente, Paul Nicholls' nine-year old owned by Trevor Hemmings, will take centre stage as he bids to join an elite group of horses by claiming a hat-trick of Scottish National wins over the four-mile course.

Hemmings has more than one trick up his sleeve as he also owns Sue Smith's Vintage Clouds, who missed the cut for last weekend's Aintree showpiece by one.

Meanwhile, prodigious trainer Gordon Elliot is targeting a hat-trick of his own having won the Irish and Aintree Grand Nationals with horses General Principle and Tiger Roll respectively.

He runs Fagan in Scotland's showpiece race, which rewards the first horse to clear the 27 fences and cross the finish line first with prize money of £215,000.

You can watch the race live on STV this Saturday at 4.05pm.