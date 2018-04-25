Aidan McHugh handed wild card for Glasgow Trophy

The Glaswegian teenager has been given the chance to compete at Scotstoun.

Chance: McHugh has been granted a wild card. SNS Group

Scottish teenager Aidan McHugh has been granted a wild card to compete at the ATP Challenger event at Scotstoun.

McHugh is one of four British players to be given entry to the inaugural event in Glasgow, which carries a $100,000 prize.

Lloyd Glasspool, Jonathan Gray and James Ward join the likes of fellow former British No.2 Dan Evans and local junior Jacob Fearnley.

The event takes place at Scotstoun Leisure Centre from April 28 until May 6.

The 17-year old is certain to enjoy the the backing of the home crowd, having begun playing tennis at nearby Dowanhill Tennis Club. McHugh is looking to continue his development with a good showing in Glasgow, having impressed by reaching the semi-finals of the Australian Open junior tournament, and the quarter-finals of the doubles earlier this year.



