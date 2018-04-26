  • STV
Taylor announces world title eliminator against Postol

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The undefeated Scot will take on Viktor Postol in Glasgow on June 23.

Chance: Taylor could take another step towards title. SNS Group

Josh Taylor has announced he will face former world champion Viktor Postol in a world title eliminator for the WBC super lightweight belt later this year.

The undefeated Scot will take on Postol at Glasgow's SSE Hydro on June 23 in will be another pivotal night in his career.

The Ukrainian's only defeat came against Terrence Crawford in 2016 when he was beaten on points but he has an otherwise perfect record with 12 of his 29 wins coming by knock out.

Taylor is looking to add to his 12 wins, having made quick work of defeating Nicaraguan fighter Winston Campos within three rounds last time out.

"I can't wait to get back under those lights on June 23rd in Glasgow," Taylor said. "This is definitely my toughest opponent to date, and Viktor Postol should be the perfect test for me at this stage of my career.

"He's taken on and beaten some of the best fighters in the world, and I know he'll be coming here with the hope of spoiling the party.

"To know I'll be in line for a world title shot if I get the win has really put the fire in my belly, and you can expect to see the best Josh Taylor to date on June 23rd.

"The support in Scotland is always phenomenal, and I can't wait to make it another night to remember for everyone involved."

Postol said: "I am very happy to fight in this Final Eliminator for the prestigious WBC World super lightweight title! I'm looking forward to June 23rd and training hard.

"Taylor is a tough opponent and he had a good amateur career, he is a hard puncher as you can see from his pro record, and he changes stances throughout his fights so I will need to be sharp.

"The win in this fight against Josh Taylor will help me to approach my goal of becoming world champion once again. Taylor is a worthy opponent and I am fully focused on this fight! Let the best man win in Glasgow on June 23rd."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.