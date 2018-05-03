Higgins expects tough semi-final against Kyren Wilson

The Scot is looking to book his place in the World Championship final at the Crucible.

Higgins has won the World Championship four times. sns group

John Higgins is expecting a difficult match as he faces Kyren Wilson in the World Championship semi-final at the Crucible on Thursday.

The 42-year-old is going into the clash in a buoyant mood after defeating Judd Trump 13-12 in a thrilling quarter-final encounter earlier in the day.

He now faces 26-year-old Wilson who overcame Northern Irishman Mark Allen 13-6 to reach the semi-final stage for the first time in his career.

The match-up will be Higgins' eighth World Championship semi-final and the world-number-five is looking to close in on winning his fifth title in Sheffield.

The pair begin their match at 1pm and Higgins is wary of the threat the young Englishman carries to his title aspirations.

The Scotsman told Eurosport: "He's a great young talent.

"He's maybe a bit like myself, he's maybe not as flamboyant as people like Jack Lisowski and Judd Trump but nonetheless he's such a tough competitor to play against.

"He's such a tough all-round player, pots the great long balls and every credit to him.

"He's learning every year and he's a really professional young man.

"It's going to be a really tough game.

This year's success means the rejuvenated Williams, a two-time ranking event winner this season, has reached a first World Championship semi-final since 2011.

The 43-year-old Welshman edged a high-quality afternoon session 5-3 to take a 9-7 advantage into the evening.

The other semi-final, starting at 7pm, will see 2013 runner-up Barry Hawkins challenge the veteran Welshman Mark Williams.

