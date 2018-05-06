John Higgins aiming to win fifth snooker world title

The 42-year-old Scotsman will begin a two-day final against Mark Williams on Sunday.

Higgins beat Kyren Wilson in the semi-finals. PA

John Higgins said it would be "amazing" to match Ronnie O'Sullivan's haul of five Crucible titles after reaching snooker's World Championship final.

Only fellow Scot Stephen Hendry and Steve Davis have lifted the trophy more times at the Sheffield theatre than O'Sullivan, who fell in the second round this year.

But Higgins is just one behind and fended off Kyren Wilson 17-13 on Saturday to book a seventh appearance in the tournament's two-day showpiece match against Mark Williams.

Now aged 42, Higgins, who first won this title in 1998, said: "I know it's going to be another mammoth final. It'll be a great match I'm sure.

"I keep using the word 'proud'. I'm proud 20 years later, after I won my first one, that I'm sitting here ready to compete in another one. It's a fantastic feeling."

Higgins was 10-4 ahead against Mark Selby in last year's final, before collapsing on the second day.

He said: "I felt that was probably my best ever chance to win it (for a fifth time).

"It might still be my best ever chance. I don't know how the next game's going to transpire."

If he does match O'Sullivan's five titles, an emotional Higgins said it would be particularly special.

"Of course it would, it would be amazing. He's the best player ever in my eyes and if I got to the same amount of world titles it would be an amazing feeling," Higgins said.