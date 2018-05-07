John Higgins beaten in snooker World Championship final

Mark Williams clinches title to stop Scotsman from claiming fifth crown.

Higgins put pressure on Mark Williams but couldn't get in front. PA

John Higgins failed in his bid to win a fifth World Championship, despite a brave comeback against Mark Williams.

Higgins had trailed 14-7 but responded to level the final at 15-15.

Welshman Williams then regained his form to seal an 18-16 victory at the Crucible.

That gave him his third world title, 15 years after he last won the tournament.

It was a second successive final defeat for Higgins, who first claimed the championship in 1998.

"Today I was 14-7 behind and I was worried if I would take it to the fourth session," Higgins told the BBC. "I didn't want to lose with a session to spare.

"It was a good match to watch but obviously I'm disappointed. He is a great champion."

