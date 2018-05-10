Anderson out to rediscover form ahead of Van Gerwen clash

The Scot is looking to win darts' Premier League title for a third time.

Gary Anderson is looking to rediscover his form ahead of his showdown with Michael Van Gerwen after he said he had been "absolutely rotten" the last fortnight.

The two-time Premier League champion faces Van Gerwen in Aberdeen on Thursday looking to join him in the semi-finals.

Since beating fellow Scot Peter Wright in Rotterdam three weeks ago, Anderson has suffered back-to-back defeats to Simon Whitlock and Raymond Van Barneveld.

He told STV: "Rotterdam was absolutely fantastic and the two weeks since I've been absolutely rotten.

"It's been terrible.

"The last two weeks have been loose ends but it's down to tonight now."

Along with Van Gerwen, Michael Smith and Rob Cross have also booked their place in the Premier League Darts semi-finals.

Anderson lies fourth in the table and holds a two-point advantage over fifth-placed Daryl Gurney as well as a notable legs advantage.

Gurney would need to beat Peter Wright convincingly and hope that Van Gerwen, who has already finished first, whitewashes the Scotsman to pip him to fourth spot.

The Flying Scotsman said: "Hopefully it will come together tonight and I go out and get the win never mind the three legs.

"If I get through I think it will be a strange night but a good night.

"We've had some cracking games myself and Michael.

"I know what I'll get off of him and he knows what he'll get off of me if i turn up. So it could be a good one or it could be absolutely terrible.

The 47-year-old has won the Premier League twice before and believes he can do it for a third time should he make it through.

"If I turn up and play like I did in Rotterdam I'll be upset if I don't win the title.

"It's all down to the night, you can struggle for weeks and weeks then hit it right in one night.

"Hopefully I get through and we'll see what happens in London.

