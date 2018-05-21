Taylor won't let Postol stand in way of world title shot

The Scot says he's put ten years' work into getting a world title and will take his chance.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5787683960001-taylor-is-ready-for-postol.jpg" />

Josh Taylor has said he is ready to take a huge step towards a world title by defeating Viktor Postol when the fighters meet in Glasgow next month.

Taylor goes up against former world champion Postol at Glasgow's Hydro with the winner guaranteed a shot at a world belt and he says he's focused on the challenge ahead of him.

The Prestonpans fighter said he wont underestimate a fighter who has only lost to Terrence Crawford in 30 fights but he's been working towards title glory for a decade and won't let anyone stand in his way.

He spoke to STV about his preparation and ambition.