McGuigan backs Taylor to rule super-lightweight division

Undefeated Josh Taylor will hope to defeat Viktor Postol before getting a world title shot.

Barry McGuigan said Viktor Postol poses a formidable obstacle to Josh Taylor's world title tilt, but insisted that 'the best super-lightweight in the world' will pass the test with flying colours.

Scotsman Taylor takes on Ukrainian contender Postol in a world title eliminator at the Hydro on June 23rd.

Taylor has ascended quickly through the ranks by claiming 12 straight wins which include 11 knockouts.

Impressive displays against Ohara Davies and Miguel Vasquez have put the Prestonpans boxer in the world title mix.

Postol, however, boasts an impressive CV of his own, having only suffered defeat to American star Terrence Crawford in his career to date.

Former world champion McGuigan, who acts as Taylor's manager, said: "Viktor Postol is the most dangerous fighter that's been in Scotland since Terrence Crawford - and he (ironically) is the only one to have beaten Postol.

"Postol is in the top three for pound-for-pound. So, this is a very dangerous fight.

"But, it is the fight we had to take to get Josh Taylor a shot at the world title. I believe Josh will win the fight, I believe he can beat any super-lightweight in the world.

"I 100% believe in him, because I see him in the gym daily and see what he's capable of."

The winner of this bout between The Tartan Tornado and The Iceman will result to being in the ring with undefeated José Ramírez who is the current WBC light-welterweight champion.

McGuigan wants the Hydro crowd to make the difference when the two collide.

He added: "We need as much support as we can because this will be a very difficult fight but it is one I believe he will win and he will win dramatically and spectacularly.

"There is every chance Josh could lose but we don't believe that's going to happen for a long time to come. I believe Josh is the best super-lightweight in the world."