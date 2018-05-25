  • STV
  • MySTV

Grainger: Battle to save sport's soul amidst doping issues

tyrone smith tyrone smith Euan Strathearn

Dame Katherine Grainger said that people watching sport want to believe it's credible.

Katherine Grainger is an ambassador for the Aberdeen Youth Games.
Katherine Grainger is an ambassador for the Aberdeen Youth Games. Sport Aberdeen

Great Britain's most decorated female Olympian Katherine Grainger said there is a battle to "save sport's soul" amidst recent doping scandals.

The image of sport has been tainted in the aftermath of a succession of doping scandals and Grainger, in her role of chair of UK Sport, said everyone is fighting to restore its reputation.

The five-time Olympic medallist was speaking at the Aberdeen Youth Games Festival of Sport where she has held the position of ambassador since its launch in 2013

On the subject of doping, she said: "I think everyone I know who works in sport does it because they love sport and they believe in it and want to keep it as pure and as good as it can be.

"Sport does have it's challenges whether it's doping or different forms of cheating or whether it's financial.

"Basically, there's a battle on to save sport's soul to put a fine point on it.

"People watching top level sport want to believe it.

"They want to believe it's credible and its real that they're watching.

"You want people to come in because its a great thing to do, not because there's doubts, grey areas, or shadows to it.

"I think there's some brilliant people working on it, Anti Doping as well, and we need to keep fighting until we win because you never want to let that slide.

"It's not good for the sport it's not good for the individuals.

"I don't feel I'm the only one standing here saying it needs to be better because everyone feels it."

Grainger, who has been in her new role for just under a year, said that whilst her new job has been challenging she's adjusting just fine.

"It was my first real job out of being an athlete so I wasn't sure what to expect.

"I'm incredibly lucky as I enjoy what I do.

"Sport going forwards is more and more successful in this country and that's due to a great investment from the national lottery primarily.

"When more and more people want to be involved and be successful the challenge is how do you keep that going when there's a limited amount of money to go around.

"Also making sure that the impact that the great successes we see at Olympic and Paralympic level filter all the way through to grassroots."

The 42-year-old won the last of her Olympic medals in Rio in 2016 and although she doesn't race competitively anymore she says she hasn't given up the sport she loves.

She added: "I do miss rowing but I was back in a boat a few days ago so I still dabble.

"I'm lucky I did 20 years of international sport but I left still loving it so I still enjoy going back to it"

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.