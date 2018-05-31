Cameron Norrie knocked out of French Open by Lucas Pouille
The British number three lost 6-2 6-4 5-7 7-6 (7/3) at Roland Garros.
Cameron Norrie has been knocked out of the French Open, losing to Lucas Pouille in the second round.
The British number three had forced Pouille into a second day, having taken the third set on Wednesday evening to finish 2-1 down overnight.
French number one Pouille was aiming to wrap things up quickly when play restarted on Thursday but was pushed hard by Norrie, who saved match point at 6-5 and forced a tie break.
However, Pouille came out on top after Norrie was penalised for brushing the net with a winner at 3-5, and the Frenchman eventually ran out a 6-2 6-4 5-7 7-6 (7/3) winner.