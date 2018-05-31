Cameron Norrie knocked out of French Open by Lucas Pouille

The British number three lost 6-2 6-4 5-7 7-6 (7/3) at Roland Garros.

Norrie lost in four sets. PA

Cameron Norrie has been knocked out of the French Open, losing to Lucas Pouille in the second round.

The British number three had forced Pouille into a second day, having taken the third set on Wednesday evening to finish 2-1 down overnight.

French number one Pouille was aiming to wrap things up quickly when play restarted on Thursday but was pushed hard by Norrie, who saved match point at 6-5 and forced a tie break.

However, Pouille came out on top after Norrie was penalised for brushing the net with a winner at 3-5, and the Frenchman eventually ran out a 6-2 6-4 5-7 7-6 (7/3) winner.