Dean Sutherland wants big fight nights in Aberdeen

Dean Sutherland is used to putting his feet first when he steps into the ring.

But now the champion kickboxer is hoping for more glory as he switches discipline to boxing.

The 19-year-old from Aberdeen held four world amateur titles simultaneously in kickboxing before stepping up to the senior ranks, where he won the 67kg ISKA full contact title.

He is now preparing to make his professional boxing debut in Paisley on June 16 - and hopes boxing's spotlight will soon shine on his home city.

Dean told STV Sport: "Obviously with Lee McAllister having great success in what he did, and it's been a couple of years since he's had that, I'd like to bring Britain's boxing scene back up to Aberdeen.

"I'd like to start bringing the eyes from down south up here so we can have big shows at the beachball room, the AECC, even Pittodrie if it could happen."

And it's a fellow Scot that Sutherland is looking to as he prepares to make his bow in the ring.

Compatriot Josh Taylor has ascended quickly through the ranks by claiming 12 straight wins and Sutherland said he could soon be facing up to the Tartan Tornado.

He said: "It's great for Scottish boxing. Josh being at the same weight as me it's someone I am taking notice of as a role model but also as a rival in the future.

"It's the level and competition I could and should be up against.

Eight years ago in an interview with STV, ten-year-old Sutherland revealed his kickboxing dream was "to become world champion".

Now, as he prepares for his first boxing fight, he says his ambitions haven't changed.

He added: "I think it's a lot of belief in myself that I've managed to achieve what I have in the kickboxing, all it is is a different sport that I'm going into. I've just got the same determination and mindset to reach as far a I can go.

"I do think that I'm underestimated going into the professional ranks

"When you look at it, I don't have a big amateur boxing career but I have achieved extremely high standards in the kickboxing

"I do think a lot of people will underestimate me but I think as soon my very first professional boxing fights people will start taking notice."

