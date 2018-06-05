Murray hopeful of Wimbledon return after 'slow' recovery

The Scot has returned to training as his rehabilitation from hip surgery continues.

Andy Murray is rehabilitating following hip surgery. SNS

Andy Murray remains hopeful of playing at Wimbledon despite enduring a "slow" recovery from hip surgery.

The two-time champion at the All England Club had marked Wimbledon down for his return to major tournament tennis after undergoing surgery in the new year to remedy a chronic hip problem.

But doubts surfaced as to whether Murray would recover in time as his on-court preparation stalled despite intensive rehabilitation work.

The Scot, though, has now returned to training and insists he is optimistic of making his competitive comeback on the grass-courts this summer.

He said: "It's been very slow. I've been out for getting close to a year now which is a lot longer than I think me or any of my team were expecting at the beginning.

"But I am getting close to playing again.

"I've started training a few days ago and I'm hoping to make my comeback during the grass-court season."

Murray opted to go under the knife in Melbourne after failing to play competitive tennis since hobbling out of last year's Wimbledon on crutches.

In the 11 months since he has played just twice, in exhibition matches against Roger Federer in Glasgow and Roberto Bautista-Agut in Abu Dhabi.

