  • STV
  • MySTV

Historic win 'massive statement' for Scottish cricket

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Scotland toppled one-day kings England in a thrilling match in Edinburgh.

Calum MacLeod celebrates his century for Scotland against England.
Calum MacLeod celebrates his century for Scotland against England. SNS

Cricket hero Calum MacLeod said Scotland delivered a massive statement of intent by toppling one-day kings England in Edinburgh.

MacLeod led the Scots' charge with an unbeaten 140 as the Saltires posted a record score of 371 before holding out in a tense finale to secure a historic win.

The victory comes just three months after Scotland were dealt a body blow when their World Cup dreams were dashed by a combination of bad weather and an umpiring call.

MacLeod believes the upset in a one-off one day fixture against a side ranked number one in the world is the latest signal of Scotland's upwards trajectory in the game.

He said: "This win has been coming for a couple of years since Grant (Bradburn) and Kyle (Coetzer) took over and pushed the aggressive cricket you saw.

"We showed we were capable of this last year against Sri Lanka and then to take the step up to beat a full England side, number one-ranked in the world, is a massive statement from Scottish cricket.

"It does not take away what happened in Zimbabwe and everyone's feelings about the 10-team World Cup but this was a special day."

He added: "We want more games. That is the bigger shop window rather than personal side of it

"If the ICC and other international teams look at this game they will see we are not an add on. This should be a catalyst for more games.

"Anyone here or watching could see the energy from the crowd and what passion there is for cricket up here."

England looked on course to chase down the Scots' impressive total after surging past 100 within ten overs without losing a wicket.

But the middle order toiled and despite a rescue act from Moeen Ali and Liam Plunkett the World Cup favourites fell to a shock defeat.

Captain Eoin Morgan said: "We didn't play anywhere near to our best.

"We were miles off where we expect to be and didn't do enough to win

"The way we played, we didn't deserve to win it. We might have scraped past them and won, but there were still quite a few mistakes made that we need to rectify and learn from ahead of the Australia series.

"We didn't do enough to win, if we had won it would have been a bonus from where we were."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.