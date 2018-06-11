Historic win 'massive statement' for Scottish cricket

Scotland toppled one-day kings England in a thrilling match in Edinburgh.

Calum MacLeod celebrates his century for Scotland against England. SNS

Cricket hero Calum MacLeod said Scotland delivered a massive statement of intent by toppling one-day kings England in Edinburgh.

MacLeod led the Scots' charge with an unbeaten 140 as the Saltires posted a record score of 371 before holding out in a tense finale to secure a historic win.

The victory comes just three months after Scotland were dealt a body blow when their World Cup dreams were dashed by a combination of bad weather and an umpiring call.

MacLeod believes the upset in a one-off one day fixture against a side ranked number one in the world is the latest signal of Scotland's upwards trajectory in the game.

He said: "This win has been coming for a couple of years since Grant (Bradburn) and Kyle (Coetzer) took over and pushed the aggressive cricket you saw.

"We showed we were capable of this last year against Sri Lanka and then to take the step up to beat a full England side, number one-ranked in the world, is a massive statement from Scottish cricket.

"It does not take away what happened in Zimbabwe and everyone's feelings about the 10-team World Cup but this was a special day."

He added: "We want more games. That is the bigger shop window rather than personal side of it

"If the ICC and other international teams look at this game they will see we are not an add on. This should be a catalyst for more games.

"Anyone here or watching could see the energy from the crowd and what passion there is for cricket up here."

England looked on course to chase down the Scots' impressive total after surging past 100 within ten overs without losing a wicket.

But the middle order toiled and despite a rescue act from Moeen Ali and Liam Plunkett the World Cup favourites fell to a shock defeat.

Captain Eoin Morgan said: "We didn't play anywhere near to our best.

"We were miles off where we expect to be and didn't do enough to win

"The way we played, we didn't deserve to win it. We might have scraped past them and won, but there were still quite a few mistakes made that we need to rectify and learn from ahead of the Australia series.

"We didn't do enough to win, if we had won it would have been a bonus from where we were."

