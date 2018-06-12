'Tinder for sports' app aims to get Scotland playing

Nine governing bodies have teamed up with Find a Player and Young Scot to grow participation.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5796616966001-find-a-player-feature.jpg" />

Nine sports governing bodies have teamed up with the Find a Player app and Young Scot in a bid to grow participation amongst young people in Scotland.

Described as "Tinder for sports", the app makes use of a map filled with clubs in the local area to match players looking for action with teams searching for additional talent.

Find A Player was set up by Jim Law upon his arrival in Glasgow as he spotted a gap in the market following a fruitless search for a game of five-a-sides.

Now, he's hoping the app can serve the needs of players up and down the country, and not just those looking to kick a ball.

Law said: "When I moved to Glasgow I just thought the whole thing was totally inefficient.

"Everybody has the same problem trying to find somebody to play with and there is always somebody desperate for game a last man.

"So I thought it would be a good idea to connect the two groups."

Minority sports will also utilise the app as a means to keep track of participation levels.

Law believes that alongside improving administration, the app can expand the reach of lesser-known sports.

He added: "I think minority sports perhaps have the most to gain from it.

"When you move town you are always looking for new things to get involved with, so it can open up new opportunities.

"People may not have thought about these sports but then they see a pin on the map, tap on it and join it.

"So it can give the minority sports a real reach they didn't before."

Scottish Hockey international star Amy Costello and GB basketball captain Keiron Achara are hopeful their sports can thrive by embracing the digital age.

Costello said: "People go to uni and play hockey but then don't know where to play after so I think getting clubs on the map can help them go along to their local club, pick up a stick and have fun."

Achara continued: "I look at the digital age, everything is changing so anything that can help grow the sport I am all for."

