Medals for Glasgow 2018 European Championships revealed

More than 3,000 athletes will take part in the biggest sporting event since 2014.

The medals that will be handed to winning athletes at the European Championships in Glasgow have been revealed.

The gold, silver and bronze medals were revealed at an event held in George Square to celebrate 50 days to go until the championships.

With more than 3,000 athletes competing across six sports from August 2 it has been hailed as the biggest sporting event in Scotland since the Commonwealth Games in 2014.

The European Championships will run until August 12.

There will also be 1,500 competing in Berlin to win the coveted title of European Champion.

A games spokeswoman said: "At any major championship, the medals awarded are a powerful symbol of the sporting excellence achieved by each athlete.

"They will be worn with pride, not only when presented on the podium at the Championships, but when athletes travel back to their communities across the continent and share their success with other young people, inspiring them to follow in their footsteps."

The unique, beautifully crafted medals, which have been specially commissioned for this inaugural multi-sport event were unveiled in Glasgow on Wednesday.

