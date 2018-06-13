Connor Syme, 22, finished second in the Shot Clock Masters last weekend.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5797069592001-lawrie-urges-patience-as-syme-rises-through-golf-ranks.jpg" />

Former Open winner Paul Lawrie has urged Scottish golf fans not to place the burden of expectation on prospect Connor Syme's shoulders.

Syme, 22, finished second in the inaugural Shot Clock Masters in Austria last weekend, despite going into the tournament ranked 836th in the world.

The prodigious young Scot will now look to continue his progress when he takes on the Scottish Par 3 Championship at the Paul Lawrie Golf Centre's Devenick Course, which starts on Thursday.

Lawrie, who himself will also be taking part in the tournament, said he's been impressed by Syme's displays on the Tour, but insisted it's still too early to gauge where he'll end up.

He said: "I understand that he's a good news story, and to finish second in Austria was a great week for him, but we've got to be careful not to put too much pressure on young guys who have only been pro for a matter of months.

"He's a great prospect but we don't want the whole nation thinking he's got to be the guy to lift us out of our mini-gloom.

"Let's just let him find his feet, but he is a proper player."

Lawrie added: "It's nice to hear people talking about how hard he works.

"He's got the world at his feet but he knows how hard it is going to be to break through and become a regular winner on the tour.

"But he's got the tools, the temperament and the work ethic, now it's down to him."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.